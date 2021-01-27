Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging gives groceries to 5,000 families in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging and Cuyahoga County gave out more than 1,000 grocery bags to 5,000 families in the area.
Tony Tomecko is one of the people getting this much needed help.
“2020 was terrible. 2021 looks like it might be OK,” he said.
June Taylor from the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging told 19 News they will continue to stay involved in these causes simply because there are people who still don’t have a buck to spare at the grocery store.
“So we have found that there are so many elderly individuals there are individuals with physical challenges,” she said.
In the end this giveaway is about people like Tony who are facing the obstacles of this Pandemic with extreme bravery.
“We’re all together so we do what we can to get through it,” he said.
