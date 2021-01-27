Woman’s body found in Ashland County, Cleveland man being questioned in her death

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man who allegedly told a relative he killed a woman he picked up in an Ashland bar, is now being questioned in the death of a woman found in a nearby wooded area.
Ashland Police Chief David Marcelli said around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday dispatchers received a call from the man’s relative regarding the possible murder.
Marcelli said on Tuesday afternoon, police learned of a missing Mansfield woman, Tina Goad, who was last seen at an Ashland bar on Jan. 25.
Goad apparently left the bar with a white man.
Later on Tuesday, Goad’s body was found in a wooded area in Ashland County.
Her cause of death has not been released.
The Cleveland man has not been charged and is cooperating with Ashland police detectives.
