Brady and Gronk back in familiar territory, and they’re taking a new team with them

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - How many TD tosses did Tom Brady fling this season? Just about one for every birthday, and as we all know, he’s had 43 of those.
40 TD tosses. Two more than Patrick Mahomes. Of course, Brady did play in one more game than Mahomes ... this season ... but in the bigger picture, Brady has played in 292 more games than Mahomes, including 8 more Super Bowls. And while Patrick is the current king, and the league’s future, Brady is the G.O.A.T.
He’s been here so many times, he has a lot of people rooting against him, and that may include some fans back in New England.
“I had an incredible 20 years (with the Patriots), and I wouldn’t change anything,” Brady said in a zoom interview on Thursday. “It was magical, and all those relationships that I developed, those shaped me into who I am as a person, as a player.”
Well, one of those relationships continues, because former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is still by his side.
“Those two guys brought something extremely special,” Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said. “Because they’ve been there and done it. When young players see that, they listen.”
They’ll need to. The most experienced and successful quarterback in Super Bowl history, and his longtime target Gronk, are now surrounded by guys who haven’t been there before.
Does it matter?
“No,” Brady said. “Experience doesn’t matter. Playing well matters. The team that wins isn’t going to be the most experienced team, it’s going to be the team that plays the best.”
