2 cars stolen in Brunswick, police remind residents to lock their vehicles

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Two vehicles were stolen early Monday morning and according to Brunswick police, both vehicles had keys/key fobs left inside.
Officers said the unknown suspects also entered unlocked vehicles all around the city between 5 and 6 a.m. Monday.
A gun was taken from one unlocked vehicle.
Any valuables lefts inside vehicles were also taken, said police.
Police are asking residents whose surveillance systems captured any suspicious activity to please contact Officer Fink or Officer Kiernozek at 330-225-9111.
You can also e-mail them at jfink@brunswick.oh.us or tkiernozek@brunswick.oh.us.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.