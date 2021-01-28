Chagrin Falls clerk indicted for embezzling more than $238k

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted a 53-year-old for embezzling over $238,000 while working as a clerk for the Village of Chagrin Falls.
Debbie Bosworth is facing two counts of theft in office, 13 counts of tampering with records, seven counts of money laundering, according to a media release from Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office.
Bosworth went to work as a clerk for the village’s building and utilities departments in 1997, according to the release.
While there, she was responsible for processing payments and making deposits, registering contractors, overseeing building department permits, and managing additional accounting tasks for the department.
In 2019, village officials noticed financial discrepancies and discovered irregularities between department bank accounts, accounting software, and the monthly reports provided to the Finance Department, the release said.
The officials alerted the administration who passed the information to the Chagrin Falls Police Department.
Bosworth allegedly stole cash from the Water Department and replaced the missing cash with checks that were to be deposited in the Building Department’s bank account. Then, according to the release, she submitted falsified reports to the Finance Department to hide her theft.
As the alleged scheme came to light, prosecutors say Bosworth altered records in the Building Departments software program to further cover the theft.
Chagrin Falls police found Bosworth embezzled more than $238,000 between January of 2000 and November of 2019, the release said.
Bosworth’s arraignment is scheduled for March 1 at 8:30 a.m. at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.
