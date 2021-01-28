Cleveland Indians partner with Cleveland Clinic in effort to get fans back to Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Clinic announced a collaboration with the goal of having the ability to safely return baseball fans back to Progressive Field for the 2021 season.
The two organizations will work to develop health and safety measures in anticipation of fans being allowed to the ballpark.
“We are proud to advise the Cleveland Indians on implementing public health measures, which continue to be important during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said James Merlino, M.D., chief clinical transformation officer at Cleveland Clinic.
Staff with the team and Progressive Field will be trained by health care personnel on the latest recommended guidelines and disinfection protocols.
The health safety protocols, which will also be shaped by the Ohio governor’s orders, Cleveland Department of Public Health, and Major League Baseball, will be shared closer to the start of the season.
