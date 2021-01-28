Cleveland Police’s 2020 crime report shows homicides increased by 136% in the last decade

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police released the crime statistics of the city from 2020 according to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting program.
The report covers the number of homicides, rapes, robberies, felonious assaults, burglaries, thefts, grand theft of motor vehicles, and arsons each year from 2010 to 2020.
Out of all the crimes, the number of homicides that happened in the past decade saw the highest increase.
There were 75 homicides in 2010 and 177 homicides in 2020.
That’s an increase of 136%.
There was also a 36.96% increase in felonious assaults, with 2,319 that happened in 2010 and 3,176 that happened in 2020.
The other crimes saw a decrease in the last decade.
Cleveland Police shared the following statement:
“The City of Cleveland and urban areas across the United States have been severely affected by high violent crime statistics including shootings and homicides. Investigators continue to work hard every day to solve cases while policing in unprecedented circumstances in times where situations and resources change rapidly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The public is the eyes and ears of law enforcement. Investigators need your assistance. If you see something, say something.
Please report criminal activity to police by calling 9-1-1 for emergencies and 216-621-1234 for non-emergencies. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.”
