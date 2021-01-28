Cleveland Teachers Union backs district’s vaccination plan

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The working relationship between a school district and a local teachers union, specifically during the heightened stress brought on by the pandemic, can sometimes be strained by the push and pull of decisions regarding teacher and student health concerns
That however, so far, has not been the case between the Cleveland Municipal School District and the Cleveland Teachers Union, at least not from the standpoint of Union President Shari Obrenski.
“From the time that the school buildings closed in March we’ve been working together so I feel pretty confident moving forward that, that will continue,” Obrenski said.
That was certainly the case as the district rolled out their vaccination plan that included, during the planning process, input from nurses in the union.
“They’ve been trained to administer the vaccine and they have been involved in the logistics of setting up the program,” Obrenski said.
There are some issues to work through as the Cleveland Schools are, very tentatively, looking at mid-March as the timeline for a return to some type of in school learning and those include the union’s desire for a testing and tracing program and the continued improvement of ventilation systems in school buildings.
“We’re clear that we’re not going to push our members back into the class room until we feel it’s safe,” Obrenski said, “The vaccine is an important step but it is one step of many.”
There have been candid conversations regarding teacher and student health between the district and the union and Obrenski said those conversations have been productive and co-operative and expects that to continue over the next month and a half in the run up to any potential re-opening of schools.
