Dialing 211 helps stream line vaccine process

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United Way has created the 2-1-1 hotline to help answer your COVID-19 vaccine questions.
Since January 25th, more than 17 hundred people have called the number to get help from the Cleveland United Way branch.
“Monday is very critical; that’s when most of the sights are open for registration,” said Nancy Mendez with United Way “by mid-Monday, you have some luck on Tuesday most of them have been filled. "
United way representatives say they are a part of the solution.
“We also currently have navigators that speak Spanish, so please let that not be a barrier,” said Mendez.
This phone number was specifically created for those who don’t have the internet, helping streamline the whole process.
“We will provide the information of who is available, when you’re available, and where you can go,” said Mendez. “If you need a little bit of extra help with registration, when possible, if they’re not asking personal information, we will help you with that.”
It’s one location where you can get all your answers and not be confused by the clutter.
“There’s over 90 sites currently right now that are offering the vaccination,” said Mendez “we will help you navigate this system.”
The 2-1-1 vaccine call center is open Monday-Friday, 8 am to 4 pm.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.