Dog trainer says ‘dog-gone right’ K-9s can help protect against COVID-19

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Master dog trainer Gary Broberg says dogs like his trained canine Maggie can become man’s best friend in the fight against coronavirus, able to identify the virus and protect against its spread.
“Dogs have shown to be as much as 100% percent accurate,” says the former firefighter. “A lot of it depends on the training of the handler.”
The handler needs to train them the say we dogs are trained to sniff out drugs.
“We have to imprint them on COVID,” says Broberg. “We make the dog stand and then we’ll introduce the actual scent, a COVID sample, and then we’ll call if a particular command name, like we’ll call it COVID-19.”
The Miami Heat have begun to employ COVID-sniffing dogs as have some international airports.
“You have as many as 17 airports throughout the world right now that are using dogs to detect dogs on different flyers coming in an coming out,” says Broberg. “People are going to be able to start going because they’re going to be assured that people that are attending that event don’t have COVID.”
