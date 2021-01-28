Downtown Cleveland’s Barley House liquor permit revoked after multiple COVID-19 mandate violations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of Cleveland’s most popular bars and nightclubs will lose its liquor permit on March 24 for violating state-ordered COVID-19 mandates.
The Ohio Liquor Control Commission said Barley House on West 6th Street entered a denial at the hearing for disorderly activities on Nov. 14.
Barley House was already fined $9,000 from the City of Cleveland for violating multiple locally-ordered COVID-19 mandates for that same night.
The Nov. 14 citation from the City of Cleveland targeting Barley House came after videos surfaced on social media showing many customers without masks and not socially distancing themselves from others.
According to the Cleveland mayor’s office, the $9,000 fine in November was a result of three violations:
- Failure to require social distancing
- Requiring customers to be seated when consuming food and beverages
- Requiring the wearing of mask to enter or remain in the business
As for the state hearing, the Commission found Barley House in violation based on the presented evidence and revoked the permit effective March 24, 2021.
The Commission released the following violations Barley House was accused of since Dec. 2019:
Violation:
On or about Saturday, December 7, 2019, your permit premises were not in a sanitary condition, to wit: THE FIXTURES, EQUIPMENT, TABLES, COUNTERS, COOLERS/REFRIGERATORS, AND/OR UTENSILS WERE NOT CLEAN OR SANITARY, in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-17(E) (“unsanitary conditions”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 3-day suspension beginning at noon, February 24, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $300 in lieu of serving the suspension.
Violation:
On or about Sunday, September 27, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES as defined in Rule 4301:1-1-52(A)(1) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A) (5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Administrative Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 5-day suspension beginning at noon, February 27, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $1,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.
Violations:
No. 1: On or about Saturday, October 3, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES as defined in Rule 4301:1-1-52(A)(1) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A)
(5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Administrative Code
4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
No. 2: On or about Saturday, October 3, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) allowed consumption of beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises Monday to Sunday between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1-80 (A)(2) of the Ohio Administrative Code (“limitation of hours for on-premises sales and consumption”).
No. 3: On or about Saturday, October 3, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) sold beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises on Monday to Sunday between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1-80(A)(1) of the Ohio Administrative Code (“limitation of hours for on-premises sales and consumption”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violations. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 20-day suspension beginning at noon, March 4, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $6,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.
Violation:
On or about Saturday, November 14, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) knowingly
and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission revoked the permit effective March 24, 2021.
