Drummond dominant as Cavs pound Pistons 122-107 to snap 2-game losing streak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavs 2-game losing streak is history, thanks to Andre Drummond.
The 7-foot center destroyed his former team with 23 points and 16 rebounds, as Cleveland prevailed 122-107 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Those totals match his exact output from Dec. 26, 2020, also against Detroit.
Collin Sexton paced the Cavs with 29 points on 10-of-14 shooting.
Seven Cavs scored in double figures. Cleveland shot 54 percent from the floor.
Jerami Grant led Detroit with 26 points but the Pistons were slowed by 22 turnovers.
The Cavs head to New York Friday for a matchup with the Knicks, followed by a Sunday visit to Minnesota.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.