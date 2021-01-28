Family of man killed by off-duty Cleveland police officer renews push for justice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of Desmond Franklin, who was shot and killed by an off-duty Cleveland police officer last April, is again pushing for the officer to be charged.
“I’m still here fighting for my son. It’s been a long nine months,” said Emanuel Franklin. “I just need some clarity and understanding of why they would allow a murderer to go free all this time.”
The Ohio Attorney General’s Special Prosecution Unit is investigating after Franklin, 22, was shot by off-duty officer Jose Garcia on April 9th as they drove side-by-side on Pearl Road near Riverside Cemetery on the city’s West Side.
Garcia claimed Franklin, who was driving with a 17-year-old male passenger, threatened to shoot the officer, who was not wearing his uniform and was not driving a police vehicle.
It’s unclear if a gun was recovered at the scene.
A spokesperson for Attorney General Dave Yost declined to comment on the investigation, but he did confirm the office is still overseeing it.
“It doesn’t make it okay for it to last this long. We’ve seen other types of investigations end much sooner, with some finality to [them],” said Franklin family attorney Stanley Jackson.
The Attorney General’s office has not said if it intends to present the case to a grand jury.
On Wednesday, Jackson again called for murder charges against Garcia, who remains employed by the Cleveland Police Department on restricted duty.
“Anything less would be unacceptable considering the circumstances in which it happened,” Jackson said.
In May, Jackson told 19 News the results of the autopsy showed Franklin was shot once in the right temple, suggesting he was shot while looking forward. Jackson said that suggests he was not actively interacting with the shooter at the time the fatal shot was fired.
Because the shooting involved a CPD officer, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office handled the initial investigation before requesting the state’s involvement.
Spokespeople for the mayor’s office, the police department, and Cuyahoga County have deferred comment until the conclusion of the investigation.
In May, protesters demonstrated outside Mayor Frank Jackson’s home to call for justice and Garcia’s job.
Jackson’s staff declined to comment then as well.
Desmond Franklin’s older brother said the past nine months have put an emotional strain on the family.
“It’s just been hard for us, every single one of us. We’ve been trying to take care of his kids,” said Emanuel Franklin, who shares his father’s name.
It’s unknown if Garcia has hired an attorney; he is not currently facing any charges related to the shooting.
