Former Browns GM John Dorsey heads to Detroit Lions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - John Dorsey, who spent two seasons as General Manager of the Browns and brought many key players including Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., and Denzel Ward to Cleveland, is joining the Detroit Lions as senior personnel executive, the team announced on Wednesday.
Dorsey was hired by Browns owner Jimmy Haslam to replace Sashi Brown in December of 2017, and among his first moves were drafting Mayfield, Ward, and Chubb, and trading for Landry.
His only big mistake as GM of the Browns was promoting Freddie Kitchens to head coach in 2019, and after a 6-10 season, Kitchens and Dorsey were fired.
As GM of the Kansas City Chiefs from 2013-2017, Dorsey was instrumental in building an eventual Super Bowl champion, drafting players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and Hunt (who would later join Dorsey in Cleveland).
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.