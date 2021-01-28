Former Indians great Omar Vizquel releases statement on HOF snub

By Chris Dellecese | January 27, 2021 at 8:32 PM EST - Updated January 27 at 8:38 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Omar Vizquel came up short again for the Baseball Hall of Fame and seems to be at peace with the snub.

Vizquel, an 11-time Gold Glove shortstop, released a statement Wednesday night after getting just 49.1% of the vote in balloting announced Tuesday.

To qualify for induction, a player must get a minimum of 75 percent.

Vizquel’s HOF chances were expected to be damaged by domestic abuse allegations lodged by his wife.

Vizquel, 53, played 24 seasons in the major leagues for 6 different teams, including Cleveland.

