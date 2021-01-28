Ohio reports single-day increase of 75 COVID-19 deaths and 5,432 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health reported 11,006 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 883,716 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Mike DeWine scheduled a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.
The 24-hour increase of 5,432 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 75 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 111,973 total cases and 1,203 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 45,876 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 6,644 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
