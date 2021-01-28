How many people need to get the COVID-19 vaccine to halt the pandemic?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The COVID-19 vaccine is continuing to roll out, and many people are wondering — just how many Americans need to take it before we get herd immunity?
Medical experts tell 19 News at least 50% of the population needs to be vaccinated nationwide.
And even then, don’t expect everything to go back to normal right away.
The push is on to get as many people vaccinated against this deadly virus as possible.
“It’s frustrating, it’s frustrating that we can’t get everybody in in one day,” said Dr. Frank Esper, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at Cleveland Clinic.
He said they’re working hard to get the most vulnerable Ohioans vaccinated.
We asked Dr. Esper how many people across the U.S. need to get the vaccine to slow the pandemic.
“If it’s somewhere between 50-80 percent of the people have some sort of immunity, whether they had the disease or whether or not they were vaccinated, it will actually prevent this virus from spreading on its own very easily throughout the country,” he said.
Dr. Esper said until we hit that goal, the more people who get vaccinated or get COVID-19, the less we’ll see it spread.
“The virus is going to have a harder time finding a host — those people who are susceptible because it will keep running into road blocks of people who are immune,” Esper said.
Trust is key and Dr. Esper said the vaccine was pushed through fast because it’s an emergency.
He said no risks or shortcuts were taken.
“We’re having months and months and months of safety data that says that these vaccines are safe. But no new vaccine is being pushed through and somehow getting away from safety protocols, we still have some very vigorous safety protocols in place for these vaccines,” he said.
So once you get the vaccine, can you get back to normal?
“Just because you become vaccinated yourself does not necessarily mean you do not have to wear a mask, that you no longer have to socially distance or anything like that. I would expect that the masking, the social distancing, the hand washing that we’ve been preaching for the last year is going to continue pretty much throughout the rest of this year,” Esper said.
It’s going to take awhile to get everyone vaccinated.
Dr. Esper said many pandemic restrictions may not lift until the end of this year or even next winter season.
