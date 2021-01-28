Is the consent decree working in Cleveland?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In 2015, the U.S. Justice Department ordered Cleveland Police to make policy changes to improve the department. Has the consent decree been working?
United Way of Greater Cleveland and the Cleveland Branch of the NAACP hosted a virtual discussion of the consent decree Wednesday night. More than 200 people joined the conversation to talk about what has changed since the DOJ found issues within CPD, including its use of force.
“While we are seeing incremental reform, we absolutely do see some policies that have changed, we still as a community need to see more reform, and that’s why conversations like this are so important,” said Danielle Sydnor, president of the NAACP Cleveland Branch.
Some of those policy changes include de-escalation procedures. Officers must spell out what and how they tried to de-escalate a situation in their report.
“Uses of force are down, our uses of deadly force are down, our complaints are down, and our injuries to both our officers and citizens are down,” said Cleveland police chief Calvin Williams.
According to Chief Williams, there was 20 deadly use of force incidents on average every year from 2011 to 2014. He says since the decree, those incident have been down to an average of 4 a year.
Back in 2018, the decree mandated Cleveland police to consider pistol points, which is anytime an officer draws their weapon and points it at someone as use of force. Chief Williams says as a result, since then, the incidents of use of force have gone up.
Jason Goodrick, a member of the Community Police Commission, says there is still a lack of transparency with police.
“They have blocked or flat out denied some of the important requests from the Community Police Commission when it comes to data and access to data,” said Goodrick.
Chief Williams admits while changes have been made, reform continues to be a long road.
“People have to understand, we’re still in the process of reform of this city and this division; we’re not done yet,” said Chief Williams.
Wednesday’s meeting is part of a 10-part monthly series, where each virtual session will tackle a topic from the consent decree. The next meeting is on February 10th at 6 p.m.
