Kent State restores salary, retroactively pays staff who took pandemic-related pay cuts
By Avery Williams | January 28, 2021 at 6:03 AM EST - Updated January 28 at 11:11 AM

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State announced the university is restoring salaries and retroactively paying those impacted by pandemic-related pay cuts.

Here is a break down of their Wednesday announcement:

  • Jan. 27: Salaries restored to June 30 grand totals
  • Feb. 12: Employees to receive paycheck with restored wages
  • March: Employees to receive a paycheck with retroactive payment from July 1

The salary restoration and retroactive payment come as Kent State tightened their 2021 budget, saw an enrollment increase and received COVID-19 federal relief funding.

