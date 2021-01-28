Kent State restores salary, retroactively pays staff who took pandemic-related pay cuts

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State announced the university is restoring salaries and retroactively paying those impacted by pandemic-related pay cuts.
Here is a break down of their Wednesday announcement:
- Jan. 27: Salaries restored to June 30 grand totals
- Feb. 12: Employees to receive paycheck with restored wages
- March: Employees to receive a paycheck with retroactive payment from July 1
The salary restoration and retroactive payment come as Kent State tightened their 2021 budget, saw an enrollment increase and received COVID-19 federal relief funding.
