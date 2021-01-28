Man arrested following Parma police pursuit

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man fled from Parma police on Thursday, and it landed him behind bars.
Parma officers attempted to pull over a vehicle just after midnight on Thursday for lacking a visible plate, according to an official statement.
The driver of the car fled eastbound on Brookpark Road to Tiedeman Road, police said.
Authorities said the man drove upon BP gas station parking lot, unsuccessfully attempted to turn around and struck a curb.
The car, although damaged due to the curb, continued to flee, according to an official statement.
The driver finally stopped the car just before Exit 171 in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 because the front left tire went flat, police said.
Police arrested the man shortly after the chase ended, according to an official statement.
Parma police said he was cited for OVI, BAC refusal, driving under suspension, and display of plates.
