Man hospitalized following shooting at Cleveland business

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is hospitalized with gunshot injuries following a Wednesday night shooting in Cleveland.
The shooting occurred near Murphy’s Law Bar on Memphis Avenue in Cleveland.
EMS told 19 News they took one person to MetroHealth with a gunshot wound to the chest.
He is in critical condition, EMS said.
19 News reached out to Cleveland Police for more information. We are waiting to hear back.
The business, Murphy’s Law Bar, can be seen on the “Drew Carey” show.
