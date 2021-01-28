4 new deaths, child among 138 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday that there were four COVID-19 related deaths in the city, bringing the total cumulative deaths to 216 citywide.
There were 138 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 23,293 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from under 10-years-old to their 90s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
One case was transferred when CDPH learned the individual was not a Cleveland resident.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there was a single-day increase of 75 COVID-19 deaths and 5,366 new cases.
As of Jan. 27, there are 767,576 confirmed cases and 9,737 confirmed fatalities throughout the state.
There are more than 25.5 million cases and 426,907 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
