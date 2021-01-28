New name, new home: Puppy saved by Rumpke driver has new ‘leash’ on life

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - There is both good news and bad news for the puppy found in a backpack by a Rumpke driver on Wednesday.
Tipper, as she is now called, is a female boxer mix. She was picked up Wednesday in Colerain Township by Aaron Kinsel. Tipper was found in a backpack that had been thrown out.
The young puppy was taken to the vet, where they found two broken bones in one of her legs. Tipper is also suffering from dehydration, according to Rumpke.
The vet recommended that because of the breaks, they might need to amputate the leg, Rumpke tells FOX19 NOW.
Despite the amputation, Tipper is expected to live a long and full life, Rumpke says.
Rumpke also says they are paying for the veterinary bills. Rumpke says the authorities have been contacted.
The good news, Tipper now has a new home and family as Kinsel decided to adopt her.
If you are wondering where her name comes from, well, Rumpke says a tipper is part of a garbage truck.
“A tipper is a mechanism used on the back of residential garbage trucks that helps pick up trash containers,” Rumpke wrote on Facebook. “You could call it a driver’s helper.”
