Newly released body camera footage shows Cleveland Police officers respond to December domestic violence call involving the Mayor’s grandson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New video from Cleveland Police shows their most recent encounter with the Mayor’s grandson.
Weeks after officers responded to the call, Frank Q. Jackson now faces domestic violence charges.
His girlfriend told police she called them because Frank Q. had hit her several times.
That Cleveland case against him is now working its way through the system at the same time as separate felony charges stemming from the Parma Police chase we’ve been telling you about.
In the footage from the night of Dec. 18, Frank Q. tells officers he and his girlfriend got in an argument, but that it did not turn physical.
“No, you can look at her and see. If I did something to her she’d have a bunch of bruises,” Frank Q. said.
The officer responds by saying, “That’s not necessarily true.”
The victim tells officers, “To defend myself, I grabbed a fork or a knife or whatever it was and he just swung at me, hit me in my temple. Mind you, my kid is sitting on the couch. He’s punching me all in my face. He hit me in the back of my head, drug me down to the floor. I am tired.”
As she’s crying, Frank Q. walks over and tries to give her a hug, before officers cuff him.
They did not arrest him, but detained him in a patrol car and in order to get more information from the victim.
The victim tells officers the fight began over diapers for the couple’s 10-month-old son.
“It escalated from there,” she said, “I just tried to defend myself, that’s all.”
She did not want to press charges against Frank Q. but told officers this was not the first time she’d been hit.
“At the end of the day, I keep going for him because if something happens,” she said.
An officer tells her, “But see this is what happens with domestic violence. You being the victim, don’t do anything and then the next time it’s worse, and next time it’s worse again.”
Unlike in the ongoing 2019 murder investigation, county prosecutors say Frank Q. is a suspect in, the city says it referred the most recent domestic violence case to a special prosecutor in December.
That means someone who does not work under Frank Q.’s grandfather, Mayor Frank Jackson, will handle the case.
A warrant was issued for Frank Q’s arrest on Friday, and he plead not guilty Saturday.
He bonded out of city jail just before his encounter with Parma police this weekend.
Parma Police say he fled during a traffic stop but later turned himself into them.
Frank Q was in Cuyahoga county court Wednesday morning on the felony charges stemming from the chase. He then made it back out of jail on bond.
