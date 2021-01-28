Northeast Ohio weather: Lake effect snow showers continue overnight, more widespread snow arrives on Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake effect snow bands continue in many areas this evening.
Where squalls persist, roads may become snow-coated, and visibility will be reduced.
Please exercise caution if you’ll be venturing out tonight.
Remember, this is lake effect, and that means that road conditions and weather conditions can change rapidly for travelers.
By tomorrow, dry air will win out, and the lake effect snow bands will shift east into the Primary Snow Belt.
A great majority of our area will enjoy partly sunny skies and dry weather on Friday.
It won’t warm up much though.
Highs will only top out in the mid 20s on Friday.
High pressure will slowly build east from the Mid-Mississippi River Valley to the Great Lakes by Saturday morning.
Expect a quiet and dry start to the weekend.
Our next big weather maker will arrive on Sunday, in the form of a deepening area of low pressure.
This feature will bring widespread snow to the area Sunday into Monday.
Snow showers will linger into Tuesday.
It’s important to note that this system will have the potential to bring several inches of snow to NE Ohio from Sunday through next Tuesday.
It’s a little too early to talk exact numbers for specific locations, because that will all depend on the track of the storm.
Stay tuned!
