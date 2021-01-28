Northeast Ohio Weather: Lake effect snow today, cold, and blustery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Arctic air has settled into our area. This is kicking off lake effect snow. It is going to be quite changeable today and tonight. Near white out conditions could happen with some of these lake snow bands. This will make travel tricky as you can go from a clear roads to a snow covered road in just a few miles. A trace to 2 inches of new snow is in the forecast today and an additional Trace to 2 inches of snow tonight with this lake effect snow. The sun will shine in spots outside of the lake effect. Temperatures today will only be between 20 and 25 degrees. A blustery northwest wind at 10-20 mph will send wind chills into the single digits at times. Temperatures tonight will ease into the upper teens. Be aware that conditions will change fast throughout the day.