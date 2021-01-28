Disruptive Weather Day: Speed reduction, snowy roads and accident slowdowns

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Thursday morning weather conditions caused the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to lower the speed limit on a section of Interstate 90 in Lake County.
The speed limit from 70 MPH to 60 MPH between Route 44 and Route 528.
There is a Thursday threat of white out conditions due to forecasted lake effect snow.
Jeff said the weather yields serious travel impacts. You can go from a clear roads to snow covered roads in just a few miles.
Jamie spotted a crash in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 2 near East 305th Street. There are slowdowns.
She has the latest on Thursday morning crashes, detours and delays.
Be aware that conditions will change fast throughout the day. Always practice extra caution when traveling on bridges and overpasses in below freezing temps.
