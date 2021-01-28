Ohio Department of Health issues COVID-19 travel advisory for 14 states (updated map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health released an updated COVID-19 travel advisory map Wednesday with 14 states listed.
Ohioans are encouraged to avoid Oklahoma, Alabama, Idaho, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Tennessee, Virginia, Georgia, Arkansas, Utah and Texas.
Additionally, the health department encourages Ohioans to avoid Connecticut, Kentucky, Maine, Nebraska, Oregon and Wyoming, which are shaded gray on the map.
The health department said the states’ positivity rate cannot be calculated due to testing irregularities.
Individuals traveling to states shaded on the map are urged to self-quarantine for two weeks. They are not required to do so.
Self-quarantining is recommended for those traveling to areas with a COVID-19 positivity rate over 15%.
Positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community, and the health department does not recommend travel to areas with high positivity.
