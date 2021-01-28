Puppy spends night outside after being left at the Richland County kennels

MANSFIELD , Ohio (WOIO) - A four-month-old puppy spent the night locked in an outdoor kennel at the Richland County dog warden’s office.
The puppy was dropped off around 5 p.m. Wednesday by a woman driving a navy blue Ford Fusion, said the dog warden.
The office was already closed, so nobody found the animal until 8 a.m. Thursday.
Temperatures were only in the 30′s overnight.
“Our outdoor kennels are not designed to provide much shelter from the elements and we are lucky this puppy is not suffering any negative effects from the weather,” said the Richland County Dog Warden.
The dog warden also requested people use some “discretion, common sense and decency” when dropping off animals when the office is not open.
