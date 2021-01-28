Theft suspect wanted by Wadsworth Police for misuse of credit cards

By Rachel Vadaj | January 27, 2021 at 10:39 PM EST - Updated January 27 at 10:39 PM

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - Wadsworth Police are asking the community to help identify the theft suspect also accused of misuse of credit cards at Giant Eagle.

Police said the credit cards were then used at Summit County businesses.

Wadsworth Police shared the following security photos of the suspect:

Call Ofc. Wanchisn at 330-334-1511 or e-mail awanchisn@wadsworthcity.org and reference case 22101071 if you recognize them or if you have any other information to help the investigation.

