Arson suspected in Summit County house fire; Reward money available

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the suspected arson of a Summit County home.
Tips must lead to an arrest of the person responsible for starting the fire, which took place on Jan. 6, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.
Investigation revealed the fire was likely intentional, according to a release.
Law enforcement said the fire destroyed the home, which was located on Penguin Drive in Coventry Township.
Thankfully, no occupants were inside the home during the fire, authorities said.
No one reported injury stemming from the fire, according to a release.
Call Coventry Fire Department at 330-644-3228, extension 608, with information about this suspected arson.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.