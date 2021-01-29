Ashland man arrested for murder of woman found in wooded area

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ashland man is now charged with aggravated murder for allegedly killing a woman and dumping her body in a wooded area.
Ryan Stroup, 30, faces life in prison if convicted of killing Tina Goad of Mansfield.
Ashland Police Chief David Marcelli said Goad’s body was found near County Road 1600 in Ashland County on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Around 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 26, Ashland police said dispatchers received a call from a relative of Stroups who said he just admitted to killing a woman he met at a bar.
Marcelli said later that afternoon, police learned Goad was missing from Mansfield and had last been seen at an Ashland bar on Jan. 25.
Her body was found several hours later.
Her cause of death has not been released.
“Within a day, officers had gathered critical evidence, had a suspect in custody, and located the victim. This is prime example of what happens when law enforcement agencies cooperate, coordinate, and take every allegation seriously,” said Ashland County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Tunnell.
