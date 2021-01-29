Barberton man arrested following Akron police chase

Samson Peterson, 28 (Source: Akron Police Department)
By Avery Williams | January 29, 2021 at 11:29 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 11:29 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Barberton man faces a slew of charges after leading officers on a pursuit Wednesday, Akron police said.

Samson Peterson, 28, fled from police when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in connection to a domestic violence incident, according to a release.

Officers were investigating a claim that Peterson assaulted a family member with a baseball bat and was armed with a gun.

Police responded to the location of the reported incident, a home located on the 20 block of W. Boxwood Avenue, but spotted Peterson before their arrival.

He was driving a Chevy Silverado near W. Waterloo and Manchester Roads when he fled from the traffic stop, police said.

The car chase became a foot race when Peterson fled his vehicle near Cordella Avenue, police said.

Officers caught Peterson in the 700 block of Highland Ave in Barberton, according to a release.

He faces charges of failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, domestic violence, domestic violence menacing, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Peterson also had active warrants, police said.

