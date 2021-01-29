Barberton man arrested following Akron police chase

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Barberton man faces a slew of charges after leading officers on a pursuit Wednesday, Akron police said.
Samson Peterson, 28, fled from police when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in connection to a domestic violence incident, according to a release.
Officers were investigating a claim that Peterson assaulted a family member with a baseball bat and was armed with a gun.
Police responded to the location of the reported incident, a home located on the 20 block of W. Boxwood Avenue, but spotted Peterson before their arrival.
He was driving a Chevy Silverado near W. Waterloo and Manchester Roads when he fled from the traffic stop, police said.
The car chase became a foot race when Peterson fled his vehicle near Cordella Avenue, police said.
Officers caught Peterson in the 700 block of Highland Ave in Barberton, according to a release.
He faces charges of failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, domestic violence, domestic violence menacing, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.
Peterson also had active warrants, police said.
