Cleveland Police search for suspects who broke into garage and stole landscaping equipment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the community to come forward and identify the suspects who broke into a garage and stole a weed trimmer and a leaf blower.
Police said a suspect kicked in the garage door to the House of Champions in the 2000 block of West 47th Street on Saturday.
The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee shared the following photos of the suspect’s truck, which is an older, possibly gray, Chevy pick-up:
Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you have any information that can help solve this crime.
