Columbus Police Chief demoted after police fatally shoot man holding phone

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced the city’s police chief will be demoted in response to calls to racial justice over the police shooting death of Andre Hill.
The mayor’s announcement that now-former chief Thomas Quinlan agreed to the demolition came on Thursday, just over one month since Hill was killed.
Body camera footage showed 47-year-old Hill emerge from a garage while holding up a cellphone in his left-hand seconds before he is fatally shot by a Columbus police officer.
There were approximately six seconds that passed between the time Hill was visible in the body camera video and when the officer fired his weapon.
Deputy Chief Mike Woods agreed to serve as interim chief as the nationwide search for a new Columbus police chief begins with the assistance of search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates to expedite the mission.
Mayor Ginther released the following statement regarding the chief:
“It became clear to me that Chief Quinlan could not successfully implement the reform and change I expect and that the community demands. Columbus residents have lost faith in him and in Division’s ability to change on its own. Chief Quinlan understood. He agreed to step back, so the city can move forward. I appreciate Chief Quinlan’s service to the community and the changes he was able to implement in his time as chief...
I want to assure Columbus residents that our commitment to change and reform will not wane as we seek the next leader of the Division of Police. In the coming weeks, I will appoint members of the Civilian Review Board that I championed and voters overwhelmingly approved in November. The Board will select an Inspector General, and we will gain civilian oversight of police for the first time in our city’s history. My proposed 2021 budget invests in non-police safety initiatives, including significant increases to mental health, addiction and recovery services and public health and social workers better positioned respond to people in crisis. The City will also invest in next generation body-worn cameras to ensure video and audio evidence is available when needed most.
I remain committed to meaningful, lasting police reform and confronting racism where it exists, advancing social justice so everyone in every neighborhood feels safe.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.