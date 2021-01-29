Fire destroys Euclid home; cause remains under investigation

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - 25 firefighters battled a house fire in the 23000 block of Williams Avenue Thursday evening.
When Euclid firefighters arrived, the house was fully involved in fire and flames were threatening the neighboring homes.
Wicklife and Willowick firefighters were called to the scene to bring an aerial ladder and an additional ambulance.
Nobody was home at the time of the fire.
Damage is estimated at $60,000 and firefighters said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information, pictures or videos of the fire, please call Euclid fire at 216-289-8425.
