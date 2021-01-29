Florida man accused of sex crimes arrested in Cleveland by Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

Florida man accused of sex crimes arrested in Cleveland by Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (Source: WAFB)
By Avery Williams | January 29, 2021 at 9:18 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 9:30 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a Florida man on Thursday who is accused of sex crimes involving a 15-year-old girl.

21-year-old Christian Prince was hiding out in a home on Cleveland’s West Side, according to a press release.

Authorities from Ohio and Florida worked together to find Prince, who fled to Cleveland following the accusation, police said.

Members of the task force found Prince in a home located on the 6900 block of Denison Avenue. Authorities said he hid in the attic underneath a blanket and sheets.

He is currently in the Cuyahoga County Jail while he awaits extradition to a Florida court in Lee County.

“Yet again a fugitive from south Florida thinks he can find a hiding spot here in Cleveland, Ohio and yet again members of our task force locate and arrest him within hours,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said. “Ohio will not be a haven for those on the run.”

