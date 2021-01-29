Florida man accused of sex crimes arrested in Cleveland by Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a Florida man on Thursday who is accused of sex crimes involving a 15-year-old girl.
21-year-old Christian Prince was hiding out in a home on Cleveland’s West Side, according to a press release.
Authorities from Ohio and Florida worked together to find Prince, who fled to Cleveland following the accusation, police said.
Members of the task force found Prince in a home located on the 6900 block of Denison Avenue. Authorities said he hid in the attic underneath a blanket and sheets.
He is currently in the Cuyahoga County Jail while he awaits extradition to a Florida court in Lee County.
“Yet again a fugitive from south Florida thinks he can find a hiding spot here in Cleveland, Ohio and yet again members of our task force locate and arrest him within hours,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said. “Ohio will not be a haven for those on the run.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.