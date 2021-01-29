Cleveland’s Huntington Convention Center received $2 million in safety upgrades

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There hasn’t been any big events held at the Huntington Convention Center in Downtown Cleveland for almost a year.
“We stopped hosting events in mid-March when the governor’s order came out,” said Ron King, general manager of the center.
King says they’ve lost out on millions of dollars in the past year.
“We actually had to layoff 70% of our employees here because they’re just needed right now,” King added.
King says now his focus is keeping his clients and staff safe when they’re able to host big events again.
“We were able to get $2 million in CARES Act funding from the county, and we took that and we did a lot of upgrades,” said King.
All of the high-tech upgrades are aimed at stopping the spread of germs.
There are now no touch doors in the building, along with a new air purifying system and a UV light system underneath the handrails of the escalators.
“What is more high-touch than an escalator handle? So we kind of installed a one, two punch,” said Mike Campo, the center’s assistant general manager. “We installed an ultraviolent light... and the rails themselves are anti-microbial so they resist germs themselves.”
Campo told us they even make their own electrostatic cleaning solution that they use daily.
King says he doesn’t have an exact date of when there will be a major event at the center, but when it happens he’s confident they’ll be able to keep people safe when that time comes.
