If you have cancer, is it safe to get the Covid-19 vaccine?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Doctors say yes, and they recommend it in most cases.
They say if you have cancer, you’re more likely to get the virus and have severe complications from it, including the risk of death.
“We know that it is safe to be vaccinated. That risks from vaccination are relatively small and the benefits in terms of protecting one’s self from getting severe infection and complications from COVID is very high,” Dr. David Cohn, Chief Medical Officer at the James Cancer Hospital, told CNN.
But since every patient is different, Dr. Cohn says talk to your doctor first.
And what about cancer survivors?
The American Cancer Society says many medical experts recommend those with a history of cancer get vaccinated too.
But they also recommend discussing this with your doctor first.
Cancer caregivers can get the vaccine too, they say, because the Covid-19 vaccines available so far do not contain live viruses, so it does not put them at risk for passing on the virus to patients.
But even with the vaccine, they say caregivers still need to wear a mask.
You can read more from The American Cancer Society here.
