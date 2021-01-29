Indians finalize Cesar Hernandez deal

Hernandez, 30, enjoyed his best career season to date in 2020, his first campaign in Cleveland, leading the American League in doubles (20) and winning his first career Rawlings Gold Glove Award. His 1.8 bWAR was fourth on the club behind Shane Bieber, José Ramίrez and Zach Plesac, batting .283 (66-for-233) with 3 home runs, 20 RBI and 35 runs scored. He led the club in hits and doubles, leading AL second basemen in hits, runs and doubles while finishing third in bWAR. He finished third in all of MLB in doubles and became just the fourth Cleveland batter to lead the league in two-base hits since 1996 (G. Sizemore, ’06; M. Brantley, ’15; J. Ramίrez, ’17).