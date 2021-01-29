Indians finalize Cesar Hernandez deal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians today announced the signing of free agent 2B CESAR HERNANDEZ to a Major League contract for the 2021 season with a club option for 2022.
Hernandez, 30, enjoyed his best career season to date in 2020, his first campaign in Cleveland, leading the American League in doubles (20) and winning his first career Rawlings Gold Glove Award. His 1.8 bWAR was fourth on the club behind Shane Bieber, José Ramίrez and Zach Plesac, batting .283 (66-for-233) with 3 home runs, 20 RBI and 35 runs scored. He led the club in hits and doubles, leading AL second basemen in hits, runs and doubles while finishing third in bWAR. He finished third in all of MLB in doubles and became just the fourth Cleveland batter to lead the league in two-base hits since 1996 (G. Sizemore, ’06; M. Brantley, ’15; J. Ramίrez, ’17).
Defensively, the native of Valencia, Venezuela finished second among AL second basemen in Defensive Runs Saved (6) and total chances (210) in route to capturing his first career Gold Glove, the first by a Cleveland 2B since 2001 (Roberto Alomar).
The 40-man roster consists of 39 players.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.