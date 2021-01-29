Lake County Sheriff deputies arrest 2 men for thefts from vehicles in 4 counties

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Columbus man and a Pompano, Florida man are now locked up in the Lake County Jail after allegedly leading Lake County Sheriff deputies on a chase Wednesday.
Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno said multiple stolen credit cards, driver’s licenses and gift cards were found in their vehicle.
Leonbruno said Michael McDaniels, of Columbus, and Kendarius Manning, of Florida, are suspected of stealing the items from vehicles in Lake, Geauga, Cuyahoga and Portage County.
According to Leonbruno, deputies tracked the men down at Giant Eagle in Painesville Township, after they used a credit card just stolen from a car parked at Planet Fitness.
Leonbruno said they smashed the window of the car in the Planet Fitness parking lot on Mentor Avenue and grabbed the purse.
When the deputies arrived at the Giant Eagle, they said they saw a man exiting the store acting suspicious.
When the deputy asked the man to stop, he took off running to a waiting Dodge Charger and sped off.
The driver then allegedly refused to pulled over and led deputies on a chase to SR 44.
During the chase, deputies said stolen property was thrown from the vehicle.
The driver finally stopped on SR 44 and both men jumped out and ran, said Leonbruno.
Deputies said McDaniels and Manning were taken into custody after a short foot chase.
Manning also has felony warrants for his arrest from police agencies throughout the country.
