Local patient’s double lung transplant spared him from a more severe case of COVID.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Among the most vulnerable amid this pandemic are patients on the organ transplant list.
They’re waiting for the gift of life and weighing their options when it comes to whether or not they get the vaccine.
Kit Chacon sat on the organ transplant wait list, in need of a pair of new lungs, while a respiratory virus that ravaged the country was looming.
“I don’t think I would have made it as weak as I was,” he said.
Then in April, in the throes of the pandemic, he got the call.
“I wouldn’t have made it another three years. I know I would not have,” Chacon said.
Twenty years after the former boxer and track star quit smoking, the habit caught up with him and he was diagnosed with COPD and emphysema.
He quickly deteriorated, losing weight, and getting weak. He needed that double lung transplant.
Twenty-three days post-op he was released, but COVID was still raging around the country.
“I was a little bit cautious then. Number one, I was week and skinny. And I was fully aware of the pandemic at that point too,” he said.
He felt lucky to be alive, but his luck didn’t last.
Chacon got COVID at the end of November. However, his new lungs protected him from what most likely would have been fatal.
“I really didn’t get very sick. I got a little weak and I had a bad head ache and that’s it,” Chacon said.
His surgeons say he was fortunate to have survived it so easily. Chacon traded one vulnerability for another.
“Now that he’s had a transplant he has a degree of immune compromise because he’s getting the anti-rejection medication,” said Dr. Yasir Abu-Omar, one of Chacon’s surgeons.
He says it’s believed patients like Chacon should get vaccine priority.
“But there may be a downside with a vaccination for these patients. Because they’re also immunocompromised. Nobody really knows,” Dr. Abu-Omar said.
Kit says he’s feeling stronger each day and is happy to be back up to fighting weight.
His doctors have recommended that he receive the vaccine, and Chacon intends to get it.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.