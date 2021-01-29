Northeast Ohio weather: Light snow winds down this evening, widespread snow moves in Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Are you seeing snow out there?
Some areas are still dealing with light lake effect snow early this afternoon.
The snow will slowly come to an end through the afternoon and into the night.
Of course, today’s big weather story has been the cold!
The wind chill is in the teens today in most areas.
Bundle up if you have to venture out.
It will stay very cold tonight, with temperatures falling into the mid and upper teens.
Areas that see some clearing overnight may even dip down into the lower teens.
Brr!
Tomorrow will be a touch warmer, but not by much.
Highs will climb into the low 30s on Saturday.
Saturday will also be very quiet and dry.
Our next big weather maker will arrive late Saturday night into Sunday.
Widespread snow will move in after 1:00 AM Sunday.
Snow will continue through Sunday afternoon and into the evening.
As temperatures rise into the mid 30s on Sunday afternoon, some rain may mix in, especially along US-30 and south.
We’ll change back to all snow on Sunday evening, as temperatures fall back below freezing.
Snow showers will continue into Monday.
It’s a little too early to talk snowfall accumulation for Monday, but we can talk about it for Sunday.
From 1:00 AM Sunday through 5:00 PM Sunday, we are expecting a widespread 1″ to 4″.
At this time, it looks like the highest totals will actually be southwest of Akron, where we may see up to 4″.
Snowfall totals will decrease as you travel farther north and farther east.
In the Cleveland area, we’ll average about 1″ - 2″.
That 1″ - 2″ accumulation forecast is also valid for the Akron area.
Stay tuned, as this snowfall totals forecast may be adjusted.
