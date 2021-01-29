Northeast Ohio weather: Mainly light lake effect snow today; better chance of sunshine for many

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Arctic air is still in place today before it retreats tonight.
I’m going to leave in areas of light lake effect snow today.
The best chance for snow will be Ashtabula County and across the border into northwest Pennsylvania.
Little to no additional snow accumulation is expected.
You could get a couple inches in parts of Ashtabula County if a steadier band forms.
Another cold day as afternoon temperatures will be in the 20s.
The wind, however, not quite as blustery as yesterday.
I have us dropping well into the teens tonight where you stay partly cloudy.
Some spots will even drop below 10 degrees.
Areas of east of Cleveland, however, will stay in the clouds so you will remain in the 20s.
Saturday will be dry with a mostly cloudy sky.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.