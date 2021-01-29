Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force seeks fugitive accused of drug dealing

Kelvin Lane (Source: Lorain County CSI via Facebook)
By Avery Williams | January 29, 2021 at 10:02 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 10:02 AM

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 34-year-old man accused of dealing drugs.

Kelvin Lane is wanted for possession with intent to distribute dangerous drugs, police said.

Wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Agency. The...

Lane stands 5 feet 8 inches tall. He weighs about 200 pounds, police said.

Lane is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA.)

Call the NOVFTF at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or text WANTED and your tip to 847411 (tip411.)

