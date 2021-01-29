Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force seeks fugitive accused of drug dealing

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 34-year-old man accused of dealing drugs.
Kelvin Lane is wanted for possession with intent to distribute dangerous drugs, police said.
Lane stands 5 feet 8 inches tall. He weighs about 200 pounds, police said.
Lane is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA.)
Call the NOVFTF at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or text WANTED and your tip to 847411 (tip411.)
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.