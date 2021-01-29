COVID-19 vaccination schedule for workers at Ohio’s schools released

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The officer for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the schedule for when school employees at districts throughout the state can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The governor previously said his goal by including teachers and staff members in this phase of the vaccine rollout is to have students back in either full in-person learning or a hybrid model by March 1.
There are approximately 334,000 kindergarten through 12-grade school workers in Ohio, which means the state has to strategically prioritize which districts will have first access.
The state’s initial strategy has been broken down into four weeks to help alleviate the pressure of having a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine while still immunizing other eligible individuals.
“I know everyone wants to start next Monday, next week, we simply do not have the supplies to do that,” Gov. DeWine said earlier this week. “We do not have the supplies to do that.
The first phase of the vaccine rollout to teachers and school staff members will begin on Feb. 1:
The rest of the schools have been assigned to the four-week schedule, which will begin respective on Feb. 8, Feb. 15, and Feb. 22.
Any employees necessary for in-person learning at schools, including teachers, cafeteria workers, and custodians, will be eligible.
Every public school district in Ohio, with the exception of one, has agreed to return to in-person learning on March 1, according to Gov. DeWine on Thursday.
Additional information regarding the logistics and scheduling will be provided to school officials from administrators.
