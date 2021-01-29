Ohio State Fire Marshal offers $5,000 reward for information on arson set at Pearl’s Cafe in Lodi

LODI, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lodi Fire Department, Lodi Police, and the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office are urging the community to come forward with information on the arson that happened at Pearl’s Cafe at 413 Bank Street.
Lodi Fire said the fire happened at 1:55 a.m. Sunday.
The Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to who is responsible for this arson.
Call the fire marshal’s office at 1-800-589-2728 or the Lodi Police Department at 330-725-6631 with any information that can help solve this crime.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.