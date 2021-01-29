Salt truck driver accused of leading police on chase, spraying them with salt

READING, Ohio (FOX19) - A driver in a city of Cincinnati salt truck faces multiple charges after Reading police say he led them on a chase and sprayed salt on officers and a cruiser overnight.
Omar Armstrong of College Hill, 36, was arrested early Friday and is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail.
He is scheduled to make his first appearance in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m.
According an affidavit from Reading police, one of their officers saw a city of Cincinnati salt truck approach at a high rate of speed as they were at a traffic stop along Reading Road near Sunnybrook Drive late Thursday.
The 2016 Freightliner truck nearly struck an officer and then threw salt on police and the prisoner they were taking into custody, court records show.
Police tried to pull the salt truck over on Reading Road and Summit Avenue, but the driver looked back, raised the bed of the truck and turned on the spreader, dumping salt that covered the cruiser, court records show.
The salt truck then fled onto northbound Interstate 75 from Summit Avenue to eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway, according to police.
The chase ended when Springfield Township police halted the truck after it exited the highway and fled onto Reading Road to Winton Road to Oakfield.
