Single mom of 2 infants lives in an apartment with no heat and water

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It has been a chilly winter in Cleveland thus far, but inside Antionette Gough’s apartment it’s even colder.
The 23-year-old single mother of two infant boys is freezing, and she is not happy about it at all.
Her sons Magic and Ryland, ages 8 months and 22 months, live in the Boardwalk Apartments on the East Side in Glenville.,
They have had no heat and now no water for more than a month.
“I’m upset with this situation,” said Gough. “We have no heat, and there’s mice running in the walls and all over the floors. With the kids everywhere it’s unsanitary, and it’s not right we have to live here like this.”
With nowhere else to turn Gough reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter unit. We reached out to building management several times and got no answer.
This mother insists the lives of her children could be in danger. Space heaters aren’t enough, and she reluctantly leaves her oven open.
“It’s really dangerous,” she said. “I have to wake my kids up in the middle of the night just to put clothes on them.”
19 News alerted Ward 9 councilman Kevin Conwell of what was going on.
He was flabbergasted and promised that he would address the problem.
“I will meet with her find out who owns the apartment, and I can reach out to make the phone call,” said Conwell.
The leader of the Glenville area met with Gough, and after seeing her apartment for himself, he told 19 News he is going to reach out to the landlord.
“This must not and can not go. No one should have to live like this,” he said. “She has two babies, and if something goes wrong, that would be terrible. I plan to investigate this. The city and the state health department is going to look into this, and if I have to I plan to have officials issue a search warrant if necessary.”
