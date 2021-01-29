Troopers confiscated more guns and drugs on state’s roadways in 2020 than previous year

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says their traffic enforcement activity is having an impact on criminal activity on the states’ roadways.
Because of training to look beyond an initial traffic stop for possible indicators of criminal activity, troopers have detected illegal guns and drugs, according to a OSHP release.
“Every day our troopers are on Ohio’s roads, removing felons and criminal activities from our communities,” said Lieutenant Mark Neff, Medina Post commander in the release. “By looking beyond the traffic stop, troopers are able to keep illegal items out of our communities.”
Last year there was a 30% increase incidents involving illegal weapons, the release said. Troopers removed 1,743 firearms from Ohio’s roadways.
Troopers also removed 6,162 pounds of marijuana - more than double the amount seized the year before. They also confiscated 225 pounds of methamphetamine and 129 pounds of fentanyl.
Seizures of opiate, depressant, stimulant, and hallucinogen pills also surpassed 2019 totals.
“Ohio’s transportation network makes our state a gateway to other parts of the country, and unfortunately, traffickers use our highways as they transport deadly drugs and other contraband,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Every time our troopers confiscate illegal guns or narcotics during a traffic stop, it has a direct impact on the safety of our communities and our families.”
In addition, troopers successfully recovered 1,471 stolen vehicles, a 23% increase from 2019.
In 2020, the patrol investigated a wide range of felony offenses and made 6,133 felony arrests.
